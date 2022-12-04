Russian servicemen of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division showed a chevron with a portrait of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and an inscription referring to his statement. A photo of one of the patches was published on Friday, December 2, in the division’s community on the VKontakte social network.

“There is such a job – to talk to morons,” is embroidered on the chevron.

Earlier, in May, Izvestia’s military commander Dmitry Zimenkin found a torn-off chevron with the US flag among the remains of the broken equipment of Ukrainian nationalists. The UAF fighters, who were probably US citizens, abandoned their equipment when they were forced to retreat.

In March, chevrons with the flags of Canada and the United Kingdom were found at abandoned Ukrainian military positions in Marinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. War correspondent Valentin Trushnin stressed that the found chevrons prove the presence of mercenaries in the ranks of the militants.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.