To strengthen the oxygen station operating in the Pskov Infectious Diseases Hospital, 2 million rubles will be allocated. The governor of the region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said this at a meeting of the headquarters on June 22.

According to him, there are now a large number of patients in the hospital who have moderate to severe coronavirus. The oxygen station is working at the limit of its capacity, the head of the region noted.

To increase the capacity, the institution will be allocated 2 million rubles. The funds will come from the reserve fund of the region, writes Pskov Information Agency…

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the hotels of the Pskov region from June 27 will be populated by citizens only subject to the provision of a vaccination certificate, a certificate of the presence of antibodies or a PCR test made no earlier than two days from the moment of arrival in the region.

Governor Mikhail Vedernikov also issued orders to authorized persons to increase the rate of vaccination in the region.

As of June 22, 38,828 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Pskov region, 33,127 people have fully recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

A large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.