PSG has failed again in the Champions League. The club is not at all happy with this fact, because in the span of 10 years the sheikhs have spent more than a billion and a half euros on transfers, and the reality is that said investment always ends up in the trash. Thus, within the team from the capital of France changes are approaching again, and the first head that will roll for the summer is that of coach Galtier.
In addition, yesterday we presented you with a list of players who could leave the club in the summer, since it is a fact that a cleanup of the squad is coming. But with said cleanup there will also be a rain of reinforcements, and once again the club is preparing a million-dollar investment to strengthen the squad, according to what he says L’Equipe. The list would begin with the priority signing, it is Bernardo Silva. From France they report that the club will have all the necessary weapons to sign the Portuguese, who has a great relationship with Mbappé and will be a direct wish of Kylian.
In addition, the aforementioned source cites that the team wants to strengthen and above all rejuvenate all the lines and has on the list the names of Pau Torres for the center, Manu Koné the favorite to be the new containment of the club and the youth players Ryan Cherki and Ibrahim I will bleed for the bands. In addition, the Parisians are looking for a goal synonym, with Victor Osihmen being the favorite and the alternative, if he fails, Gonçalo Ramos. Also remember that the club is tied to Milan Skrinniar.
