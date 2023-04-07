He psg prepares to face the Nice in the day number 30 of the league 1, in a crucial match to stay at the top of the table and get even further away from their pursuers. After the hard defeat in the classic against Lyon last date, the team of Christopher Galtier he needs to keep a cool head and get the three points in a game that is going to be complicated.
In addition, criticism has focused on Lionel Messi, who has been under the scrutiny of the fans and has been singled out by some for his performance on the team. Uncertainty over the end of the player’s relationship with the club has increased the pressure around his performance, but it is essential to stay focused and win this important Ligue 1 game.
Next, we review what would be the possible lineup that Galtier will draw with PSG to face Nice.
BY – Donnarumma: The one of the team. The coach has confidence in him despite some questionable recent performances.
CDF – Bitshiabu: With the usual defenders absent, it is quite possible to see Bitshiabu starting in the back of the central defenders.
DFC – Marquinhos: The team leader. The Brazilian Whenever he is physically available, he will participate.
DFC – Danilo: To close the defensive line there are high chances that we will see Danilo. To close the game and strengthen defensively.
MI-Mendes: In the left lane we will most likely see the ‘quickie’ Mendes.
MD-Hakimi: As a winger on the right we will very surely see Hakimi. If it is available, it is almost impossible for it not to be a starter.
MC – Vitinha: Another of the PSG players. The young midfielder will very possibly start against Nice. When creativity is needed in the gestation area, he makes an appearance.
MC-Renato: Of good “performances” lately. The Portuguese has a good display and has shown the coach that he has the capacity for more.
MC-Verratti: After returning from injury, the Italian’s performance has not been the best. These matches are ideal for gamers like him to recover his rhythm.
DC – Messi: Lately, he has been much noted by the PSG fans, especially due to the latest rumors about a possible departure from the club. Messi will surely be a starter.
ST – Kylian Mbappé: And finally, the French crack that can never be missing. Very surely in this game he can display all his game and manage to scare away all bad comments that fall towards the Parisian bubble.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Bitshiabu, Marquinhos, Danilo
Midfielders: Mendes, Renato, Verratti, Vitinha, Hakimi
strikers: Messi, Mbappé.
#PSGs #starting #lineup #face #Nice #Ligue
Leave a Reply