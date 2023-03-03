The day number 26 of the league onewait for the clash between Parisians and Nantes and it is that after a small space for the awards of the prize of the FIFA, The Best, the show at the football level must continue. After being awarded as the best player, according to The Best, Messi will have to lead the psg in the next match against nantes. Very surely he will do it together with his partner kylian mbappewho was another of those who took part in the award, finishing in second place behind the Argentine and above his compatriot Karim Benzema.
Galtier’s team has some major casualties. Some names that are usually part of the Parisian starting team will be out due to major causes such as injury and also due to the accumulation of yellow cards, as is the case with Marco Verratti.
BY: Donnarumma – Questioned recently about his performances in the Champions League, but Donnarumma continues to have the confidence of the coach. He will most certainly be the starting goalkeeper against Nantes and probably against all the other teams.
CB: Presnel Kimbpembe – The first in the line of three defenders would be the Frenchman Presnel Kimpembe. With the intention of correcting with a little more dynamism and defending speed, we will very possibly see him as a starter.
CDF: Sergio Ramos – The veteran Spanish defender has had a good performance lately and a lot of participation. Without a doubt, he has become the leader of the defense in a short time.
CB: Marquinhos – Another of those who is almost never missing from the starting lineup is Marquinhos. The Brazilian is the captain.
MD: Mukiele – Mukiele would be a lane type on the right side, to contribute in transitions, both in attack and defense.
IM: Nuno Mendes – Nuno has already shown that he has things to contribute and without a doubt it is one of the interesting cards that Galtier has to do damage to the rival team.
MC: Vitinha – The first midfielder of the possible trivote that Galtier will use, would be the young Portuguese Vitinha. The dynamism, freshness and the work that he has to defend, make him an important piece for the coach.
MC: Carlos Soler– Due to Verratti’s absence due to yellow cards, another of the names that can come onto the pitch as a starter against Nantes is the Spaniard, Carlos Soler.
MC Fabian Ruiz – And to finish said trident, very surely we will see Fabián Ruiz. Another of those who has more than fulfilled the function designated by the coach.
DC: Leo Messi– The best, “The Best”. If it is available, it can never be missing.
ST: Kylian Mbappe – And to close with a flourish, another of those who could never be missing from this Parisian team, Kylian Mbappé.
What would PSG’s line-up look like on the pitch (3-4-2)
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos
Midfielders: Nuno, Soler, Ruiz, Mukiele
strikers: Messi, Mbappe
