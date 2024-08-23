PSG began the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season with a 4-1 win at Le Havre and tonight they faced Montpellier at the Parc des Princes and we are slowly seeing how the Parisian team continues to adapt to life without Kylian Mbappé. With the departure of their main star, PSG face a huge challenge to stay at the top of Ligue 1.
Now, we review the next five matches that the team led by Luis Enrique will have to face, who continues to adjust his pieces for this season full of challenges.
After this clash with Montpellier, PSG will travel to Lille to face one of the most dangerous teams in Ligue 1. Lille finished top of the table last season and are always a tough opponent at home. With a solid defence and creative players such as Jonathan David, Lille will look to take advantage of PSG’s new dynamic post-Mbappé. It will be a real test for Luis Enrique’s men as they look to consolidate a new style of play.
In the third week of September, PSG will host Stade Brestois, a team that is constantly fighting to stay in the league. Although Brestois finished at the bottom of the table last season, their ability to surprise big teams should not be underestimated. PSG, with the support of their fans and their new squad, will be looking to continue accumulating points in a match that, in theory, they should win.
We must not forget that the 2024/25 Champions League begins on September 17 and that this year it has a new format. The draw will be on the 29th, so we will have to wait until then to find out the Parisians’ first rival in Europe, the date and time of the match, and whether it will be at home or away.
Reims, who finished last season in the middle of the table, will host PSG in a match that promises to be interesting. The home team has shown significant improvements and will look to make life difficult for a PSG in reconstruction. The Parisian team, without Mbappé, will have to rely on its new stars to maintain its hegemony in the league and avoid any surprises in this away match.
PSG will close out the month of September facing Rennes, a team that is coming off a solid season, finishing in European places. Rennes is a compact and dynamic team, and this match at the Parc des Princes could represent one of the toughest tests for PSG this month. With a renewed attack, but without Mbappé, the Parisians will look to consolidate their new style against an opponent that will not make it easy for them.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Lille
|
September 1st
|
20:45 ESP, 14:45 ARG, 11:45 MEX
|
Ligue 1
|
Disney+
(It will not be available in Spain)
|
Brestois Stadium
|
September 15th
|
To be defined
|
Ligue 1
|
Disney+
(It will not be available in Spain)
|
To know
|
September 17 – 19
|
To be defined
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Reims
|
September 22
|
To be defined
|
Ligue 1
|
Disney+
(It will not be available in Spain)
|
Rennes
|
September 29th
|
To be defined
|
Ligue 1
|
Disney+
(It will not be available in Spain)
