Qatar’s geopolitical strength, becoming one of the countries with the greatest weight in the export of liquefied gas in the last decade, in addition to expose football as a means to launder the dictatorship of his regimelived its peak at PSG during the renewal of Kylian Mbappé, Bondy’s prodigal son for whom Al Khelaïfi went out of his way in 2017 to convince him that Paris was the best place to grow and not elsewhere.

In six years of Kylian Mbappé with PSG, the footballer has managed to be the best French player, overtaking Cavani as the all-time top scorer, being one of the club’s top assisters and, furthermore, helping the Parisians get closer to their first Champions League. In 2020, he reached the final of the highest continental competition, but beyond that, the feeling is still bittersweet.

Such was the pressure that the striker was subjected to, that he ended up stamping a renewal signature for two years

In 2022, after a summer, that of 2021, in which wanted to sign for Real MadridQatar meddled in the negotiations for its renewal and begged Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, to intercede. Such was the pressure to which the striker underwent, who ended up stamping a signature of renewal for two years and which, in turn, included 150 million, spread over two years, as a transfer bonus and a loyalty bonus that practically made him one of the highest-paid players in the history of football.

PSG gave full powers to Mbappé. He signed Luis Campos, a family friend, to be the club’s sports advisor, he surrounded him with personnel very close to him, but failed to make the template, because he crashed again, against Bayern, in the round of 16 of the European Cup. The French international, after giving the club its 11th title, a record in France, face a momentous summer in which a situation similar to that of 2021 will be experienced again, since the contract ends in 2024 and still It is not guaranted that he will execute the unilateral clause that would allow him to remain linked to the French institution until 2025.