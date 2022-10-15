PSG has one of the most important games of the season ahead of it in Ligue 1. Tomorrow they will face Olympique de Marseille for the leadership of the French championship, because if they lose, the Marseilles would become leaders of the championship, while any other The result would keep the Parisians at the top of the table.
One of the main novelties in the squad list is the return of Messi, from whom we all feared a complicated injury that could leave him out of the World Cup. However, the Argentine star will be available and will probably play minutes, although not at the start. Who will not be is Ramos, due to some discomfort in the soleus, neither the injured Mendes nor Kimpembe.
GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (BY) – The Italian has made some mistakes but has Galtier’s total confidence to be the starting goalkeeper for a match as important as tomorrow’s.
ACHRAF HAKIMI (LD) – He is one of the team’s most important players both offensively and defensively. The Moroccan has been at a high level for several seasons from the right-hand lane and PSG will need his crosses and forcefulness to win.
DANILO PEREIRA (DF) – With Sergio Ramos and Kimpembe KO Galtier will bet on the midfielder to occupy the central position, since he prefers to use an experienced player like the Portuguese.
MARQUINHOS (DF) – The Brazilian central defender is the leader of the Parisian defence. Rarely will we see him sitting on the bench, he is a player who plays by decree. He is the captain of this ship.
JUAN BERNAT (LI) – The Valencian winger has had very bad luck with injuries, but now he is back and Mendes’ loss allows him to regain relevance in the team.
MARCO VERATTI (MC) – He is the owner of the ball in the Parisian midfield. He is a player who has a lot of football at his feet. PSG’s victory will depend a lot on the Italian’s ability to control the game.
VITINHA (MC) – He is becoming a very important player. Today it is the first sword to accompany Verrati in midfield. This is your gala midfield.
SARABIA (ED) – Despite the fact that the Spaniard was loaned to Sporting last season, this year with the help of Galtier he is being important in the team. Messi’s physical problems will allow him to be a starter in the next game.
NEYMAR (IE) – This version of Neymar is one of the best remembered in recent times. It is the same case as that of Messi. He has a lot of football in his boots and when he wants to play he plays a lot. Having the World Cup on the horizon is bringing back the best Ney.
MBPAPPE (DC) – He is being unstoppable, both in the Champions League and in the league. The Frenchman is not comfortable at PSG, but on the pitch he continues to show that he is an incredible footballer with his goals and overflow.
