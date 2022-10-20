PSG will face AC Ajaccio away from home. The leader of Ligue 1 will have as rival this weekend a team that is in decline. They will play on Friday to have more time to prepare for their Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa next Tuesday. Here we leave your possible lineup:
GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (BY) – He is the starting goalkeeper for Galtier. Keylor Navas has been relegated to the background. Surely it is the goalkeeper who plays the Cup.
ACHRAF HAKIMI (LD) – He has hit a considerable drop in level. He is no longer the lane player who signed for PSG that dazzled all over Europe. In addition, now with Galtier’s change in scheme, he will surely take time to adapt to his new position.
MUKIELE (DF) – He is a player who is getting minutes in almost every game with PSG. His versatility gets Galtier out of a lot of trouble. He can play as a winger or as a centre-back. On this occasion he will play center back as Ramos is suspended and Kimpembe is injured.
MARQUINHOS (DF) – He’s the team captain. If the Brazilian is available, it is always from the PSG game. He is a differential player on the field, he always brings something more to the team.
JUAN BERNAT (LI) – To everyone’s surprise, he is counting on quite a few minutes this season. He has played the last three PSG games almost completely. Nuno Mendes’ injury is giving him many opportunities.
MARCO VERATTI (MC) – He is a fundamental player in PSG’s midfield. He is the helm, the man who sets the pace at which this team plays. The system change has benefited him.
VITINHA (MC) – It is being one of the sensations of this team. The Portuguese is standing out among so many stars because he is a player who always brings something different. He will be one of the players who will shine in Qatar 2022 with Portugal.
FABIÁN RUIZ (MC) – He has been the player who has benefited the most from the change in scheme. Previously, with only two places in the Parisian midfield, he was unable to play, but now it seems that he will be a fixture.
SARABY (IS) – He will be the starter for the sanctioned player. He is a player who is not a starter at PSG, but for Luis Enrique in the Spanish team he has a lot of prominence.
MESSI (ED) – He will start in the midst of many rumors about his return to Barcelona. It seems more difficult than ever for the Argentine to renew with the Parisian club at the end of the season.
MBPAPPE (DC) – He is an unhappy player in Paris. His faces at the Ballon d’Or gala said a lot. He will play as a striker, a position where he does not like to play. He has been playing as a 9 all year.
