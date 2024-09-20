In the 5th round of Ligue 1, PSG will visit Stade de Reims, who will look to strike a blow against the main candidate to return to the championship, who arrives in the best of spirits for this match: four games, four wins.
Below we leave you with the possible PSG lineup for this match:
BY: DONNARUMMA – The Italian goalkeeper remains the undisputed owner of the PSG goal. Donnarumma, with his imposing physique and great reflexes, provides security between the posts. His agility and ability to save penalties have established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In addition, his aerial game is one of his greatest strengths, offering solidity in every cross that reaches his area.
LD: HAKIMI – The Moroccan right-back remains a key player in PSG’s system. Hakimi stands out for his lightning speed, his ability to join in the attack and his excellent technique on the ball. Defensively, he has also improved, and his versatility allows him to adapt to different formations. He is crucial in both the defensive and offensive phases, and his connection with the wingers is a regular resource for the team.
DFC: LUCAS BERALDO – The young Brazilian centre-back has been a pleasant surprise in his first season with PSG. At just 20 years old, Lucas Beraldo has shown surprising maturity in the Parisian defence. His ability to anticipate plays, his precision in clearing and his quality in bringing the ball out have made him an undisputed starter. He is a player with a lot of potential and a key piece in the back line.
DFC: PACHO – The Ecuadorian has brought strength and solidity to PSG’s defence. Pacho is a centre-back with great physical ability, strong in the air and very tactically disciplined. His positioning is impeccable, allowing him to be in the right place to cut off the opponent’s offensive actions. Together with Lucas Beraldo, he forms a promising centre-back duo that is difficult to beat.
LI: NUNO MENDES – At left-back, Nuno Mendes continues to show why he is considered one of the best young full-backs in the world. The Portuguese is quick, with excellent dribbling ability and a remarkable offensive projection. Defensively, he has improved over time, and his ability to balance defence and attack makes him a key asset for PSG.
MC: JOAO NEVES – The Portuguese midfielder is one of PSG’s new signings. João Neves is a player with great ball-winning ability and exceptional vision. His energy in the centre of the pitch and his tactical intelligence make him indispensable to maintaining balance in the team. In addition, his ability to distribute the ball allows him to be the link between defence and attack.
MC: VITINHA – The young Portuguese midfielder continues to establish himself as one of PSG’s most promising players. Vitinha is a creative midfielder, with excellent dribbling and passing skills. His vision and ability to create chances make him a constant threat to opposing defences. In addition, his ability to move between the lines makes him unpredictable and difficult to mark.
MC: ZAIRE-EMERY – The French midfielder, at 18 years old, has already made his mark on the PSG first team. Zaire-Emery is a versatile player, capable of playing in various midfield positions. He stands out for his great technique, his ability to recover the ball and his excellent reading of the game. His youth has not been an obstacle to assuming responsibilities in the team, and he continues to develop with each game. He arrives as a doubt, but if he is available he will start.
ED: DEMBELE – The French winger has brought pace, balance and creativity to PSG’s attack. Dembélé is a player with extraordinary dribbling ability and a great ability to create danger from the flanks. His connection with the forwards and his ability to assist make him a vital player in PSG’s offensive formation.
DC: KOLO MUANI – The French striker is in charge of leading the Parisian attack. Kolo Muani is a complete striker, with great speed, finishing ability and skill in the air. His mobility within the area makes him a constant headache for rival defences, and his goal-scoring instinct has led him to be one of the team’s top offensive players.
EI: BOAT – The young French winger has been one of the revelations of last season. Barcola brings freshness, speed and dynamism to PSG’s attack. His ability to break down the flanks and his good understanding with the forwards have earned him a place in the starting eleven. His ability to adapt to different game situations and his ability to create scoring opportunities make him a dangerous weapon.
This is what Paris Saint Germain’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Pacho, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Joao Neves, Vitinha, Zaire Emery
Forwards: Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola
