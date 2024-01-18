The Parisian team qualified for the next round of the French Cup, after a resounding 9-0 victory over Revel. Now, against another French second division team, they once again have an easy task of advancing to the next round. Despite everything, on paper everything is prettier than on the field and games have to be won. Opportunity for the young promises of PSG to take a step forward and show that they are good, these will be the eleven chosen for the match:
BY: ARNAU TENAS – The Spanish goalkeeper has more than fulfilled the opportunities he has had to defend the goal of the Parisian team, so it is expected that Luis Enrique can give him a new opportunity to give Donnarumma a rest, irreplaceable for the Spanish coach.
LD: MUKIELE – The French defender could have an opportunity in the center of a defense in which he has a difficult place given the great players that Luis Enrique has in this position. This cup match, a priori less demanding, could be a good test for the defender.
DFC: LUCAS BERALDO – The Brazilian centre-back, PSG's new addition this season, already played in the cup the last day against Revel with a quite satisfactory result, so Luis Enrique will probably continue to trust him in games like this to also give the player confidence.
DFC: DANILO PEREIRA – The Portuguese midfielder already played in this position on the last day of Ligue 1, so possibly, due to the team's injuries and absences from international competitions, he will occupy that position again for this cup round.
LI: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – The defender, formerly of Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid, is a very important piece in Luis Enrique's scheme, and in a defense full of players with less experience or out of position, he can be crucial in knowing how to close behind if necessary. .
MC: CHER NDOUR – The young 19-year-old Italian midfielder has another opportunity to show his club and his coach that he is prepared for more, and games like this help young people a lot to develop and be able to take the leap when there are injuries to important players. .
MC: CARLOS SOLER – The Spanish midfielder, formerly of Valencia, does not have as many minutes as he would like at PSG, so it could be a good match to start for a midfielder who until recently was international with the Spanish National Team.
MC: UGARTE – Another of the great players that Luis Enrique has for moments like this and who is in a period of exploding to become the future of Europe. Full confidence in the player who was also in the game against Revel that went so well for the Parisians.
MCO: ZAÏRE-EMERY – The young 17-year-old player has been one of the great positive news for the Parisian team this season. With his participation in numerous matches this season, he is demonstrating his quality and little by little earning the trust of the Spanish coach.
DC: BARCOLA – The skilled French attacker, only 21 years old, is taking on more and more prominence in Luis Enrique's team, and it would not be surprising to see him back in the eleven, given his ability to overwhelm and the great dynamism he brings to the team.
DC: EKITIKE – The young French forward arrived at the French club last season, and although he has not finished exploding yet, there is confidence in him, so it would be a good time to add goals to his tally and gain confidence little by little.
This is what the PSG formation would look like (1-4-3-1-2)
Goalie: Arnau Tenas.
Defenses: Mukiele, Beraldo, Danilo and Lucas Hernández.
Midfielders: Ndour, Ugarte, Carlos Soler.
Half Point: Zaïre-Emery.
Fronts: Barcola, Ekitike.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#PSG39s #lineup #face #Orléans #French #Cup #Mbappé #play
Leave a Reply