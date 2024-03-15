PSG's possible lineup to face Montpellier on matchday 26 of Ligue 1: will Mbappé play?

New day of Ligue 1 after reaching the semi-finals of the French Cup. On this occasion, PSG will have to visit a Montpellier that is in the lower middle of the table, just one point from the relegation playoff zone, so they need to add three and they will surely not make things worse easy for Luis Enrique's men, who want to continue expanding their advantage at the top of the standings.
Next, we leave you with the lineup that the Spanish coach could have on the green for this match:
BY: DONNARUMMA – PSG's goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma brings essential security to the team.
LD: ACHRAF – The Moroccan full-back will return to the starting lineup in this important duel for the Parisians. The player contributes a lot in the offensive aspect, and without a doubt he is a great asset for the team, with his continuous rises and his great capacity for association, so we will see what he is capable of in this duel.
DFC: DANILO PEREIRA – The Portuguese midfielder is already used to playing in this position, as he has been doing it for a long time. Recently returned from an injury, the player contributes a lot of judgment when passing the ball, so he should regain ownership in this duel against Montpellier.
DFC: BERALDO – The young Brazilian central defender, who arrived this summer in the Parisian discipline, is making many starts due mainly to the team's losses in that area. Despite this, he is playing good games and increasingly has the confidence of Luis Enrique, so he will continue to have starts in the eleven.
LI: NUNO MENDES – The Portuguese full-back is not yet showing his highest level, so the Spanish coach will try to give the player confidence to demonstrate the conditions he has and that led him to sign for the Parisian team.
MC: UGARTE – One of the many top-level players that Luis Enrique has in the midfield, and who is in the process of exploding to become the future of Europe. Complete confidence in the young player.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – The Spaniard is becoming more and more indisputable in the Spanish coach's plans. His creativity and great vision of the game contribute a lot to the team in the three-quarter zone, and without a doubt he should be a starter for this important Ligue 1 duel.
MC: ZAÏRE-EMERY – The very young French midfielder is one of the positive surprises in the Parisian team this season. He is performing at a superlative level, pleasing both his coach and all football fans. He aspires to be a world star, so we will see how the player continues to progress.
ED: DEMBELÉ – The former FC Barcelona player is a continuous headache for rival defenses. His ability to overwhelm is unique in the world, and if he is at his maximum level, he is totally unstoppable, especially because of the possibility he has of using both legs, which allows him to go out for both profiles, causing great confusion in the players. enemies.
DC: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – The French star is the figure of this team. Although it seems that his departure from the team is inevitable at the end of the season, the player wants to say goodbye in style, and on his mind is the achievement of all possible titles, including the Champions League, so his contribution will be decisive in this final stretch of the campaign.
EI: BARCOLA –