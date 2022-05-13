PSG have already won Ligue 1 and will play against Montpellier in preparation for next season. This is the possible eleven that Pochettino will take out:
Looking ahead to next season at Keylor’s age, Gigi will be the starting goalkeeper due to his potential under the sticks. The mistake against Real Madrid does not stain the projection of the best goalkeeper of the last European Championship.
Achraf will play one of his last matches with his friend Kylian Mbappé. The Moroccan winger is positioned in the Top 3 in the World.
The camero will play as a starter against Montpellier due to Kimpembe’s suspension. In Paris they are not happy with the performance of the Spaniard this year.
The PSG captain will play as a starter will play as a starter. It is the reference for the PSG of the future. His continuity is assured.
One of the sides with the most projection in the world is one of the pillars of PSG for the next season.
Gueye has not had one of the best seasons of his career. He has lost a lot of importance in the PSG game even on many occasions he has acted as a bench man.
He is one of the best players in the world at his position. He directs, pressures and steals. He is an invaluable player for this team.
Danilo has had one of the best seasons of his career. His versatility to act as a third central defender has given Pochettino a lot of versatility.
Di María is not happy in Paris. It seems that the player and the club do not reach an agreement for his renewal and Juventus is starting to be behind the player.
Kylian is going to play his last games as a PSG player. The next game will be at the Parc des Princes and he will say goodbye to all the fans.
Messi is in the doldrums. He has had the worst year of his life. The only thing he has dreamed of this year is having 10 shots at the post.
