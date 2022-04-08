Clermont will receive a visit from Paris Saint Germain for the league clash on matchday 31 of Ligue1, PSG will seek to add the three points to continue at the top of the standings while Clermont will seek to do the epic to get away from the zone of descent. Here we leave you the possible line-up of PSG for this match
The Italian goalkeeper who landed this summer in the French capital may not have enjoyed his best sporting moments but there is no doubt that he is a guaranteed goalkeeper.
Hakimi Achraf is one of the best right-backs around right now, a regular on the right flank for Pochettino’s side.
The captain of the club, the leader of the defense. Marquinhos is a great central defender that we will almost certainly see leading the Parisian defense.
Every good knight needs his squire. It is common to see Kimpembe accompanying Marquinhos as a pair of central defenders.
The young Portuguese has a lot of projection, he has already left great performances at Paris Saint Germain.
The Dutch player was looking for more prominence when signing this summer for PSG, but further from reality, he is not a regular in the starting 11. Although perhaps Pochettino will give him a chance to see if he can make a hole for himself in the starting lineup.
We already saw Gueye as a starter in the previous league match played by PSG, possibly repeating it in the 11th.
The Portuguese is a regular in Pochettino’s plans, it is very likely that he will repeat ownership.
Without a doubt, when he is fit, one of the best players in the world. The Brazilian will start as a starter with almost total security.
The Frenchman comes from participating in the five goals that his team scored in the previous day, scoring two goals and handing out three assists. One of the fittest players today.
The Argentine star is another regular player in the PSG scheme, although he is not at his best, that does not say that he is still a great player.
#PSGs #eleven #face #Clermont
