PSG are looking to end the season with a victory at home in front of their fans, after a bittersweet season in which they fell too soon from the Champions League. The project of the Parisians was to win the Champions League, or at least play it, but Real Madrid’s comeback in the round of 16 left them out. This has not sat well with the fans, who came to whistle for great players like Neymar, but for this Saturday, it is expected that the public and the players will go together and see off the season as it deserves.
For the game, Pochettino plans to put all the stars, as it could be the last game in which he can bring them together, but unfortunately, Mbappé has not trained in recent days and it seems that he has not recovered from the discomfort.
This implies that the fans have not been able to say goodbye to the Frenchman, although according to the latest news, he seems to be giving Madrid a long time. Everything seems to indicate that it is an economic strategy of Mbappé’s representatives, so it is very likely that he will leave for the white team. This is how it would be, therefore, the theoretical starting eleven of the Argentine coach for tomorrow:
Donnarumma; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Wijnaldum, Herrera; MessiDi Maria and Neymar.
