Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that Xavi Simons is a big part of their future despite the great interest in his services, sources have confirmed to 90min .
PSG brought the Dutch international to the club from PSV Eindhoven during the summer transfer market, a decision that the 20-year-old himself sanctioned.
After his return to Paris, Simons was loaned to German side RB Leipzig. He has shined so far this season and has been one of the Bundesliga’s standout players, scoring three goals and adding four assists in six games so far.
Before his return to PSG, 90min understands that Manchester City and Barcelona, where Simons spent time as a youth player, had been briefly watching his form and situation.
However, 90min understands that PSG have stressed to Simons and his potential suitors that he is a big part of their future.
Sources have confirmed to 90min that PSG are delighted, but not surprised, by Simons’ form at Leipzig. It was always part of his plan for him to not only play the regular league but also try out the Champions League.
90min understands that Leipzig have already made tentative inquiries about him staying beyond their current season, but have been told it is highly unlikely. If all goes according to plan, Simons will return to Paris next summer.
Simons played 11 times for PSG’s first team during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons before moving to PSV last year, where he scored 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.
