A comfortable victory for PSG in a match in which from the beginning all eyes were on the World Cup players and the possibility that a great star of this sport could be injured in the days before the start of a world championship that, luckily, will be able to count on all the players summoned from the Parisian team. The shock has developed without any kind of physical problem.
As soon as the duel began, the Parisians took the lead with an early goal from Kylian Mbappé that took any iota of grace and tension from a match in which the Frenchman had a great time.
After the break, Carlos Soler, summoned by Luis Enrique to play the World Cup, put the second on the scoreboard and was substituted after ten minutes. Good news for the Asturian technician.
The rest of the game continued to be a PSG monologue that, with goals from Hakimi, Renato Sanches and Ekitite, sealed the victory and placed one more leader with 13 wins in 15 games played.
Neither Messi nor Neymar saw the door in a game in which both were substituted in the 75th minute. Brazilians and Argentines can breathe easy, as they did not suffer any discomfort at any time during the match.
PSG is in first position in Ligue 1, with 41 points. Lens is in second place in the general table, with 36 units.
