After the victory by two goals to one against Angers SCO with a double by Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint Germain will once again play a Ligue 1 match, this time against Lorient in the match corresponding to matchday 33 of the competition. The Parisian team has the league championship well tied, with five days to go until the end of it, they are eight points ahead of their competitor. They want to close Ligue 1 as soon as possible.
Today we leave you the possible alignment used by Galtier to face this match against Lorient
BY- Donnarumma: He has become the starting goalkeeper and guarantees of this PSG. The Italian will be a starter more than sure for this game as he already has us used to.
CAD- Hakimi: The wingers are very important in PSG’s game plan and with Hakimi the right wing is more than covered. Except surprise will be the owner.
DFC-Marquinhos: The captain is one of those who cannot be missing from the PSG squad. If he’s available, he has to play. He is the most complete defender on the squad.
DFC- Sergio Ramos: The Spanish defender is a guarantee in the axis of the rear. He is the most experienced piece of the team.
DFC- Pereira: As a central defender we will surely see Danilo. To intensify the marks and tighten in the defensive game, and more with ace casualties suffered by this Paris Saint Germain de Galtier.
More news about the European leagues
CAI-Bernat: He started as a starter against Angers and assisted for his first goal. Possibly Galtier will bet on the Spanish winger again for this match against Lorient
MC-Verratti: You have to pick up the rhythm of the game, you already had 28 minutes in the game against Angers to display your football. We all know what the Italian medium is capable of, who is a compass for his people. He will return to ownership
MC- Fabian: As the third midfielder we will surely see Fabián Ruiz, who knows how to manage game times from the creation zone.
MC – Vitinha: Another of the PSG players. The young midfielder will very possibly start against Lorient. When creativity is needed in the area where everything is created, he makes an appearance.
DC – Messi: As it could not be less, the Argentine will start. Messi has generated four goals in the last four games for the Parisian team, against Angers he assisted Mbappé in the second. Will he generate a goal for his team again against Lorient?
DC- Mbappé: At the point of attack we will see Mbappé again. The Frenchman was the one who scored both goals in the Parisian victory against Angers SCO and he will try to do it again in this league match against Lorient.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo, Bernat
Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz
strikers: Messi, Mbappé.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSGs #lineup #face #Lorient #Ligue #Galtier #certify #title
Leave a Reply