Another round of matches in Ligue 1 and a new game for Paris Saint Germain in the French league competition, where they had to visit Lille at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Piérre-Mauroy. The Parisians won by a score of 1-3 with goals from Vitinha, Bradley Barccola and Kolo Muani.
Now, we review the next five matches that the team led by Luis Enrique will have to face, who continues to adjust his pieces for this season full of challenges.
In the third week of September, PSG will host Stade Brestois, a team that is constantly fighting to stay in the league. Although Brestois finished at the bottom of the table last season, their ability to surprise big teams should not be underestimated. PSG, with the support of their fans and their renewed squad, will be looking to continue accumulating points in a match that, in theory, they should win.
We must not forget that the 2024/25 Champions League begins on September 17 and that this edition features a new format. The first match of Michel’s Girona, which surprised the football world last season, will face PSG on the first day
Reims, who finished last season in the middle of the table, will host PSG in a match that promises to be interesting. The home team has shown significant improvements and will look to make life difficult for a PSG in reconstruction. The Parisian team, without Mbappé, will have to rely on its new stars to maintain its hegemony in the league and avoid any surprises in this away match.
PSG will close out the month of September facing Rennes, a team that is coming off a solid season, finishing in European places. Rennes is a compact and dynamic team, and this match at the Parc des Princes could represent one of the toughest tests for PSG this month. With a renewed attack, but without Mbappé, the Parisians will look to consolidate their new style against an opponent that will not make it easy for them.
This will possibly be one of the matches of this round of the top European competition. In this new format of the Champions League, the team coached by Luis Enrique will have to visit the Emirates Stadium to play what will be a tough match against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
#PSGs #fivematch #schedule #game #Lille
Leave a Reply