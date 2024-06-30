Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay a record fee to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona.
Yamal, who will not turn 17 until mid-July, caught the attention of the football world with an incredible 2023/24 season, in which he scored seven goals and provided ten assists in 50 games for the senior national team and Barcelona.
His tremendous form has continued internationally and so far he has been one of the stars of Euro 2024 with Spain.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed in March that Yamal’s rise to stardom led an unnamed club to offer €200 million for him. Laporta insisted the offer was rejected outright, while reports revealed the mystery bidder was PSG.
Mundo Deportivo now writes that the French champions have not given up hope of landing Yamal as they look for a successor to Kylian Mbappé, and are willing to pay cash-strapped Barça €250 million for him.
The current world transfer record is 222 million euros, which PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017. Barça wanted to keep the Brazilian, but could not prevent his departure, since PSG fulfilled the termination clause of your contract.
Yamal’s contract with Barcelona also has a release clause, although worth €1 billion and well above PSG’s limit.
The 16-year-old is happy in Catalonia, while his agent, Jorge Mendes, has expressed satisfaction with the winger’s rapid integration into the Barcelona first team and with the vision they have for him for the future.
#PSG #pay #million #euros #Barcelona #star
Leave a Reply