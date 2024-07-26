FC Barcelona are not the only European elite team waiting for Nico Williams to decide where he will play next season in 2024-25. The young Athletic Club striker has caught the attention of several football giants, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as a strong contender in the race for his signature.
The Parisian club is willing to double Barça’s financial offerwhich puts the French team in a very advantageous position in the race to secure Williams’ services. This proposal not only implies a significant salary increase, but also reflects PSG’s seriousness and interest in the young striker’s talent.
Nico Williams and his agent, Félix Tainta, are already aware of PSG’s detailed proposal. In addition to the attractive financial offer, there is one crucial element that could tip the balance in favour of the Parisian team: the unconditional support of Luis Enrique. The PSG manager has openly expressed his desire to have Williams for next season and has personally asked Luis Campos, the club’s presidential sporting advisor, to do everything necessary to convince the player to join the Parisian ranks.
Luis Enrique sees Nico Williams as a key piece to strengthen his attack and is willing to do everything possible to ensure that the Athletic Club striker accepts the offer. This insistence and the backing of such a respected figure in European football could be decisive in the player’s final decision.
