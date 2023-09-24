Hakimi, Kolo Muani and Ramos’ double scored the Parisian success over OM, fresh from the change of coach. Kylian comes out as a precaution after a blow, Luis Enrique reassures: “Just one blow”

Alessandro Grandesso – Paris

There was no match. Despite Mbappé’s early exit due to a blow to his left ankle he was replaced as a precaution. PSG still overwhelmed a Marseille team that arrived in Paris inhabited by profound uncertainties, caused by an internal crisis which resulted in the resignation of coach Marcelino, induced by the protests of the ultras also against the management. In short, it would have been a miracle to obtain a result at the Parc des Princes, where Luis Enrique’s team dominated from the first to the last minute, scoring twice with Hakimi, Kolo Muani, and Ramos.

In the 8th minute, in fact, PSG is already ahead. Not with Mbappé, nor with Dembélé, Kolo Muani or even the young Barcola, all starters in Lucho's very offensive and very hybrid module. However, the path to the goal was indicated by Hakimi, a sort of added attacker, on a free kick, with a precise right-footed shot that went under the top corner, at the near post, going around the barrier and mocking Lopes. For Marseille, the situation becomes even more complicated in a match where PSG seizes the ball as usual and takes possession after 20 minutes above 80%, from where it never dropped for the entire first half.

Marseille tried to play with some counterattacks against the always very high Parisian block. Like in the 21st minute when Clauss comes down the right and crosses long for Vitinha. The Portuguese header chipped the crossbar, infuriating the transition coach Abardonado. Opportunities like this, on an evening like this, against an opponent like this are too precious to be wasted. And in fact, PSG went on to double the lead, despite Mbappé's 31st-minute substitution. For Luis Enrique, however, nothing serious: "Just a blow, it was difficult for him to continue." The encore was signed by Kolo Muani, correcting a shot by Hakimi that ended up on the post. And then PSG spreads in the second half. In the 2nd minute Ramos entered the scene, taking over from Mbappé, with a header from a cross from Dembélé. The 4-0 in the final, again with Ramos, served by Kolo Muani, on the counterattack. And in the end, the whole team goes under the curve to celebrate. For Marseille it is increasingly a crisis.