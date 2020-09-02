A farewell to Memphis Depay at Olympique Lyon is still a big topic this summer – the absence of the Champions League in the coming season does not play a small role. Now in the raffle: Paris Saint-German, who want to beat FC Barcelona.
Memphis Depay has been associated with various top European clubs in recent weeks. From the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund should also have been interested in the striker, in the event that Jadon Sancho actually switched to Manchester United – that’s no longer an issue.
Instead, Paris Saint-German seems to want to get serious. It is obvious that Depay is not really averse to an exit from Lyon. “I don’t know if I’ll be here for the whole season,” said the Dutchman openly during the Ligue 1 division, which has already started. Above all, the lack of prospects of participating in the Champions League, given away by seventh place last year, seems to move him to say goodbye. Olympique seems to want to get the best out of the situation: It should be a decent transfer fee for the club.
PSG have once again set themselves the goal of winning the Champions League in the coming season. In order to finally achieve this triumph, the squad should be further upgraded – Depay is obviously a part of this continuing planning. The reports from Italy Gazzetta dello Sport (via Mundo Deportivo) that there should be an initial offer to the player as soon as possible. In addition, sports director Leonardo should try to meet to convince Depay of the CL finalist and his own plans.
This meeting has, of course, a background: Paris is and will not be the only club that would like to secure the services of the Dutchman. FC Barcelona is also an issue. In addition to the planned engagement of Georginio Wijnaldum, who comes from Liverpool and is supposed to help the Dutch national team based on the previous cooperation with Ronald Koeman, Depay is also an issue – if a transfer of the 26-year-old would be much more complicated, then the Spanish Mundo Deportivo.
It was the player himself who opened the door to Barca by reporting only positive experiences with Koeman (via Sports buzzer): “He was very involved in my recovery, came to Rome to see me and visited me when I was training in Holland. So the relationship is very good.” It is conceivable that the Catalans want to open the opened door together. However, PSG are doing everything possible to prevent this from happening in the first place.
