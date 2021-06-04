PSG has made history. The Parisian team beat Dijon to lift their first garter belt and thus unseat Olympique de Lyon. The Spanish Irene Paredes’ team thus ends the reign of the Lyonnais, who added fourteen titles in a row after a season in which PSG finished as the only undefeated team and beat the almighty Olympique twice.

PSG relied on itself to lift the title and did not fail. The Parisians had to beat Dijon in their stadium and they did it 3-0. At eight minutes, Dabritz from a penalty put the Parisians ahead and in the second half, the Spanish and PSG captain, Irene Paredes, sentenced the match. A match that was made from then on and Huitema put the icing on the cake in the 90’s. Olympique Lyon’s thrashing was useless, which won 8-0 at Fleury 91. The Lyonnais, with one point less than PSG, had to win and expect a stumble. They did their part with a spectacular match in which Majri, Malard, Parris (2), Renard, Le Sommer, Taylor and Buchanan scored. A bittersweet victory that leaves Lyon without titles this season after being eliminated by PSG in the Champions League and also losing the league to the Parisian team, the French giant’s executioner in both competitions. In fact, the two games against the Parisians are the only two games Lyon have lost this season.

Irene Paredes’ team finally lifts the title, the first female in its showcases and ends with a whopping fourteen titles in a row for Olympique de Lyon that commands the list of winners of the French championship with those 14 wound. It is followed by Paris FC and Saint Maur with six each and Stade Reims with five. PSG, after eight runners-up, thus achieved their first league title. Irene Paredes can end her stage in Paris with a title and leaves the other two Spaniards in France, Lola Gallardo and Damaris Egurrola who have signed this season for Lyon, blank.