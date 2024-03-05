Paris Saint-Germain has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to football star Kylian Mbappé. The French prevailed 2-1 (1-0) at Real Sociedad San Sebastián in the second leg of the round of 16 this Tuesday evening. They won the first game in France 2-0. This is the eighth time that PSG has reached the quarter-finals of the premier football league; in the last two seasons it ended in the round of 16.

After Mbappé's intention to move to Real Madrid became public a few weeks ago, the French striker's playing times were recently severely limited. But on Tuesday he was in the starting line-up.

The striker gave PSG the lead in the 15th minute with a curling shot. In the second round he followed up with another solo (56th). Former Dortmund player Mikel Merino (90th) only managed to score the next goal for the Basques late on. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on March 15th.

The guests never left any doubts about their victory. They pressed up the Basques, who were struggling in the Spanish league, and forced them to play long balls. They played more purposefully when they had the ball. After a through pass from Ousmane Dembélé, Mbappé got the ball in the penalty area and, after a short dribble, flicked it into the far corner.

Even after the break, PSG remained dominant. After a strong combination attack, Mbappé got the ball freely on the wing and ran towards Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro – this time the 25-year-old sank the ball into the near corner. Shortly before the end, Merino scored after a mix-up in the PSG penalty area.