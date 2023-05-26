At PSG, times of change are going through, although they are not taking place in the best way or with the best possible sports planning, but rather there have been divisions with many players from the current squad. Therefore, people like Messi, Neymar, Verratti, among others, want to leave the French capital and seek new sports destinations; that is to say, it is not the French team that establishes the departure of the players, but it is the footballers who are forcing their marches.
More news about the transfer market in Europe
As if that were not enough, it is already said that Kylian Mbappé has communicated to the club that he has no intention of continuing with the French until 2025, and his desire is to step aside in 2024 because he does not understand where the sports project of the club is heading today. club. Those from the capital of France want to reverse that insecurity on the part of the world champion by surrounding him with talent and people he trusts. One of them would be Ousmane Dembélé.
The French club wants to take advantage of Barcelona’s complications to renew Ousmane and that is why they will seek the signing of the winger this summer. The club from the capital of France wants to avoid diplomacy and is willing to pay Dembélé’s exit clause that amounts to 50 million euros to avoid negotiations with Joan Laporta and his work team, with whom there is not a good relationship . That being the case, the decision to date is entirely in the hands of Ousmane, who for now is thinking of continuing.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #seek #signing #Barcelona #player #accompany #Mbappé #attack
Leave a Reply