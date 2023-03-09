PSG has consummated a new failure in the Champions League. The French have been left out of the top European competition in the round of 16 and this could bring consequences in the form of dismissal, from the players to the coach. And they already have a candidate for the bench.
Thomas Tuchel was sacked through the back door by PSG after failing to win the Champions League, falling one step away from this task being beaten by Bayern Munich in the final. Nobody was closer than the German to getting the long-awaited title, but of all those who are within PSG. Despite this, totally unfairly, the Sheikhs’ club decided to end its relationship with the former Borussia Dortmund.
From this decision, Tuchel added to his account a Champions League title with Chelsea, while the Sheikhs team has added three humiliations in said competition. Two were with Pochettino at the hands of Manchester City and Real Madrid, in addition to yesterday’s where Galtier and his team could not at least compete with Bayern Munich, being left out in the round of 16, a fact that could sign the dismissal of the coach.
With Galtier on the tightrope, the sheikhs know they were wrong about Tuchel’s departure, both in the timing and the way in which they fired him. Regretful and with changes to come within the club, the PSG board would have Tuchel as the number option to reach the team’s bench for the following season. The German is in the sights of several teams, but the French club will give him full control of sports and they will put together a project as he requests.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSG #seek #return #replace #Galtier #bench
Leave a Reply