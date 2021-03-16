The robbery at the homes of Ángel Di María and Marquinhos during the PSG-Nantes dispute on Sunday will not go unnoticed by PSG. According to the information from L’Equipe, The Parisian team will reinforce the security of the homes of all its players to avoid similar situations in the coming months.

Most of the PSG staff live in residences that have video cameras, as well as reinforced security. Nevertheless, the repetition of crimes in recent months has caused both the club and the players to initiate a reinforced security device with the aim of not repeating cases like Di María or Marquinhos.

The first time PSG stepped up security came days after the 2015 attacks in November during the friendly between France and Germany. Di María and Marquinhos were assaulted on Sunday and the thieves took valuables amounting to € 500,000 and € 200,000 respectively.