PSG will make his psychological ‘signing’ debut to win the Champions League

He psg hired specialists in sports psychology to reverse the poor results of the last few weeks and win the Champions League.

The newspaper L’Equipe reported that the professionals will seek to defeat the stage fright and pessimism that may have gripped the players after consecutive failures.

In addition, it should be remembered that the French club awaits the recovery of its leader, the Argentine Lionel Messi.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, at his house, the Parque de los Príncipes, PSG will face Bayern Munich in their goal of raising the ‘orejona’.

In addition to sports psychologists, PSG players will have the support of nutritionists and experts in managing failure.

