PSG will make his psychological ‘signing’ debut to win the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
lens vs. psg

lens vs. psg

Photo:

Christophe Petit-Tesson. EFE

lens vs. psg

The French team will play this Tuesday against Bayern Munich in the Parc des Princes.

He psg hired specialists in sports psychology to reverse the poor results of the last few weeks and win the Champions League.

The newspaper L’Equipe reported that the professionals will seek to defeat the stage fright and pessimism that may have gripped the players after consecutive failures.

In addition, it should be remembered that the French club awaits the recovery of its leader, the Argentine Lionel Messi.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, at his house, the Parque de los Príncipes, PSG will face Bayern Munich in their goal of raising the ‘orejona’.

In addition to sports psychologists, PSG players will have the support of nutritionists and experts in managing failure.

