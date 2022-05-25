PSG inflicted quite an expensive bill on Real Madrid after the exhibition that the meringues gave him months ago in the Champions League, an elimination that on the side of the Spanish team had overtones of heroism, but that, for the team from the French capital, was dressed ridiculously
The sheikhs’ team “revenged” the 13-time European champion by surprising the world of football, including Florentino Pérez, getting Mbappé’s renewal when everything indicated that he would sign with Real Madrid. Thus, the merengue team traces a new market route, where the first Aurélien Tchouameni has new priority names, however, once the French team crosses their path.
According to information from Le’Parisien, the agreement between Madrid and Monaco for the transfer of the French midfielder has not been signed, beyond the fact that there are advanced negotiations, thus, the sheikhs’ team will seek to move their signings and improve the white team offers as much as possible in order to stay with who is for many the contention of the future. PSG’s plan B is Frankie de Jong, but they will be looking to compete until the last minute for Aurélien.
