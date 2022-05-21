LaLiga, the organization that governs professional football in Spain, announced this Saturday that it will denounce Paris Saint-Germain before UEFA, the competent bodies of the European Union and the administrative and tax authorities of France for the renewal of Kylian Mbappé to, according to its statement, defend “the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability”.

“Faced with the possible announcement by Kylian Mbappé of remaining at Paris Saint-Germain, LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football, endangering hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity in the medium term, not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues”stated LaLiga.

For the body chaired by Javier Tebas, It is not fair that a club like Paris Saint-Germain faces a renewal with very high figures after presenting negative economic numbers in recent years.

“It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season lost more than 220 million euros, after having accumulated losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons (even declaring income from sponsorships of a very dubious amount) with a cost of sports staff around 650 million for this 21/22 season, can face an agreement of these characteristics while those clubs that could accept the arrival of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him, “he says.

For all this, LaLiga will denounce PSG as it recalled that it has done on previous occasions for breach of UEFA’s financial ‘fair play’. Besides, highlights that, on those occasions, the French club was sanctioned “harshly”, “although the CAS revoked them in a strange resolution”.

He also indicated that LaLiga and many institutions were “hopeful that with the entry of the president of PSG (Al-Khelaifi) in the management bodies of European football, he would refrain from doing these practices” knowing the serious damage they cause.

“It hasn’t been like that, quite the opposite. PSG being with unacceptable salary masses, with large economic losses in previous seasons, assumes an impossible investment in this situation, which undoubtedly implies non-compliance with the current rules of economic control not only from UEFA, but from French football itself”LaLiga points out.

For this reason, he adds, these behaviors denote that the state clubs do not respect “nor do they want to respect” the rules of an economic sector as important as football, “key to the sustainability of hundreds of thousands of jobs.” Also, he states that “This type of behavior led by Al-Khelaifi”, president of PSG and ECA, “is a danger to European football at the same level as the Super League”.

