The Italian coach: "Let's not stop here". French champions beaten 3-2 at home and overtaken in the standings thanks to Moffi's super evening: two goals and assist for Laborde

Alessandro Grandesso





enlarged – PARIS

He also takes compliments from Luis Enrique, Francesco Farioli. Definitely deserved tonight. In fact, his Nice caused the earthquake of the fifth day, taking three points above all at the Parc des Princes, overtaking Mbappé’s PSG in the standings, remaining undefeated. The brace from the Parisian number 7 was useless. Moffi’s was more profitable as he also provided the assist for Laborde, thus making Paris a success, with a good dose of healthy cynicism.

idea — Nice starts without fear, mirroring PSG. In short, Farioli is playing it. He conveyed the idea of ​​having nothing to lose well to his men who perhaps gave up possession, a dogma for Luis Enrique, but not the game. And cutting the lines, concentrating the pressing sectors, populating the area, to take away ideas from Mbappé and Dembélé. In midfield the unit holds up, with Thuram looking for some through balls, but the opening goal comes from a mix-up by Mbappé. Laborde recovers and triggers the action that leads to Moffi’s shot, in the center of the area, fouled by Hernandez (21′). Donnarumma can’t do anything about it, but he performs a miracle with a dive, putting Thuram’s right-footed shot from the edge of the box for a corner (26′). However, Burka does not imitate him on the other side when Mbappé instead passes the right-footed shot, following a low cross from the right by Hakimi (29′). And in the last quarter of an hour, PSG pressed, but did not break Nice who went to the locker rooms with their heads held high. See also Boston Marathon: Chebet, the fastest; That's how it went for the Colombians

merit — In the second half we expect PSG to be even more aggressive, perhaps making the most of the physical gain induced by constant possession. But no. The second goal was scored by Laborde, but the work was done entirely by Moffi who passed to Pereira on the left, held the ball, stalled by going to the near post, before providing an assist for his colleague from the department (8′). And if that’s not enough, in the 23rd minute the signature also arrives to make it 3-1, from the right this time, before the surgical diagonal into the far corner, on which Donnarumma can do nothing, who in the 10th minute had instead closed face-to-face on Diop . The Parisian reaction is furious towards the end, but Nice is not interested, resists, supported by the substitutions, and tries to continue building from the bottom, only giving in to Mbappé’s volley, following a serve from Kolo Muani. So in the end Farioli also takes compliments from Luis Enrique: “I like him and his team was difficult to face. They deserved the victory, but I’m not worried.” Better this way, given that Borussia Dortmund arrives at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday for the Champions League. See also Dakar 2022 | Audi evaluates a complaint against the wrong road book

reaction — At the end of the match, Farioli enjoyed the moment: “The compliments from a coach of Luis Enrique’s level are obviously pleasing, but it is even more pleasing to see how a coach like him prepared the match, reacting for example to our moves, even on things we had tried in a friendly match in the summer. But I am very satisfied with the type of match we produced tonight: there were more plays in the match, but we played with maximum attention in defence, in the construction, in the attacking phase, remaining focused on every detail, and this is what I would like us to maintain also in the next matches.”