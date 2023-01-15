Galtier’s team beaten 1-0 by the Bretons, perfect and disciplined. Thus Tudor’s Marseille is also approaching

Another stop for PSG. And another lesson. Not from Lens, who had taken the chair on 1 January (3-1), but from Rennes who weren’t intimidated by the star players Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, who only came on in the second half. Thus the Bretons deserved the three points, with Captain Traoré’s goal, but above all playing as a defensive team, with discipline, and without ever giving up on the offensive game. So in the end PSG only fired once, in the 36th minute of the second half, through Bernat.

PARADES — The two teams take to the field with similar setups. Galtier leaves both Mbappé and Hakimi on the bench at the start, and opts for a three-man defense with Ramos on the right, Marquinhos in the center, and Danilo on the left, replacing the injured Kimpembe and waiting for Skriniar for June. And if Verratti isn’t in midfield, Zaire-Emery starts from 1st, the youngest ever starter for PSG at 16 years and 313 days. Up front, Messi and Neymar at the service of a bland Ekitike. Rennes favors a 3-4-3, with the former Kalimuendo, a 2002, in attack, supported by the 2005 Doué. In short, space for young people. And Kalimuendo was the first to shoot, in the 7th minute, but Donnarumma saved without problems. Messi replies, but the left foot from the edge goes high (20′). Like Vitinha’s right foot (23′). But in the 28th minute the best Donnarumma was needed to neutralize Kalimuendo’s shot in front of goal, with a right-footed volley, on Truffert’s cross from the left. And also Majer’s free-kick (33′). And Gouiri again, from the edge (38′). See also Lamborghini | Pedrosa: "Lots of new things, but it was fantastic"

GOAL — In short, more Rennes than PSG in the first 45′. The start of the second half was similar, immediately with an insidious free-kick by Majer from distance (11′), when Mbappé finally entered, replacing the not very incisive Ekitike. But the goal for Rennes came just the same, in the 20th minute: an action that developed on the left with the former Bologna player Theate releasing Ruffert. The full-back gets rid of Hakimi and serves Traoré from the back who cuts into the far corner from the center of the area. While Mbappé shoots high face to face with Mandanda (24′). The first shot on goal only came in the 36th minute, on a cue from Mbappé: Bernat stopped and fired his left foot, but Mandanda touched for a corner. And that’s all that the PSG manages to produce concretely, despite the final siege. Galtier’s team stays first, but Lens is at -3 and Tudor’s Marseille are already at -5, after their sixth straight league win. See also Giro di Lombardia, greetings from Nibali and Valverde. Here is the 2022 route from Bergamo to Como

