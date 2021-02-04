As usual something happens at Barça, what happened this Wednesday, after a comeback heroic against Granada in the Cup, ended with some statements of Angel Di Maria from France. The Argentine said that “there are many possibilities” of what Messi plays for Paris Saint Germain the next season. The Argentine, a very close friend of Messi, did not care that he himself ends his contract with PSG on June 30. The case was shake the tree. To the ears of Koeman those statements from Di María arrived. And the dutch reacted, because it is becoming an ugly breeding ground in history.

10

“Is a disrespect. It’s one thing for you to get it wrong once, but they seem to want to heat up the game. Messi is still a Barça player, “said the Dutchman in the Press room from Los Cármenes. That “still” made the culé fans tremble. But whether it’s a strategy or not, the PSG is starting to feel bad in Barcelona. Leonardo, PSG sports director, did not seem to mind that Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, in October asked the media to stop “inventing” and fabricating “fake news” with information that took for granted Messi’s signing with PSG.

One month ago, Leonardo flirted clearly with Messi in France Football. “Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list (…). We are sitting at the great table of those who are closely following this matter. Our chair is reserved in case … “. If you want to add reasons for anger, you can start with Neymar, who also insisted that “next season we have to play together.” Those statements take more strength after the ad of its imminent renewal. And then there is Pochettino, renowned former player and supporter of Espanyol who said in his day that “I would go back to my farm before training Barça.” The Argentine coach also threw the cane to the Argentine: “You always want the best.”

Either because he knows something that the rest do not, or by intuition, the only voice that has been raised from Barcelona in recent weeks has been that of Joan Laporta, what was the first it got hot with the Parisian club. “The behavior of PSG did not like absolutely anything. They disrespected Barça. I fully understand that a player (Neymar) says he wants to play with Leo Messi. I would also like to play with him. But for a representative of a club to say so, it is out of place, it shows his lack of experience at this level. They have a lot to learn in the world of football. “

In the end, to Laporta it has Koeman added. And the wave can carry more people. Those declarations of Di María lighting the fire ahead of time are going to put maximum temperature the match in less than two weeks at the Camp Nou.