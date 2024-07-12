PSG’s era of power has come to an end, and Mbappé’s departure has been a hard blow for the French side, in every sense, from the sporting aspect to the ego. The team from the capital of France went from being the club that brought together Kylian, Messi and Neymar, three of the greatest of their generation, at least in terms of talent, to being the team that could not win anything important with three stars of such calibre. Now, without any outstanding figures in the squad, the sheikhs are once again preparing a huge investment to sign two stars.
From Italy, it is reported that PSG have contacted the Napoli board to inform them of their desire to sign both ‘Kvara’ and Osimhen this summer, and have therefore made an initial offer of 170 million pounds, around 187 million euros for the transfer of the two attackers, an offer that, as remarkable as it may seem, has been rejected with little thought by the Serie A team.
Napoli are willing to sell both of their players, especially given the pressure they are both under to leave the team after being knocked out of European competitions. However, the board of directors at the southern Italian club are clear: Victor will not leave for less than 100 million euros, and ‘Kvara’ will only be negotiated for an amount that could reach 150 million euros, meaning the French side will have to improve their joint offer by almost 70 million euros if they want to sign both of them.
#PSG #Napoli #stars #combo
