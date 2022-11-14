PSG has made a huge investment in the last 10 years to form what is today one of the best squads in all of Europe. The sheikhs’ team has released around one billion euros to buy footballers with a single goal, which until now moment has not been reached and it is to win the Champions League.
Within this rain of signings there is one that stands out for being a bargain for the French club. This is Marco Verratti, who came to the club in 2012 from Pescara for only 12 million euros and has become one of the best midfielders in the history of the institution, in force for 10 years and to this day, he is still a starter practically always.
Now, as they have done on many previous occasions, the club wants to retain who they consider a vital piece of the project in the present and future and that is why they will put a renewal offer on Marco’s table that they hope will be signed before closing season, PSG offers him a contract extension from 2024 to 2026. It includes a significant salary increase in addition to the well-known loyalty bonuses that sheikhs usually offer to those players who extend their ties with the Ligue 1 champion team.
