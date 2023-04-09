For many, Jude Bellingham is the brightest under-20 player on the planet. That is why the English player, despite being a youth who is almost a newcomer to professionalism, is today the great figure and also wears the Borussia Dortmund captain’s badge. The German team knows perfectly well the weight that the player has within their squad and that is why they want to retain him at all costs, however, they understand that it will be impossible.
The Germans cannot compete face to face with the giants of Europe neither in economics nor in sports. It is for this reason and as we have already informed you in 90min, that in the following days the player would have to decide between going to Manchester City or Real Madrid. On the other hand, the team from the capital of France refuses to lose the fight and wants to get into the fight for the signing when it was about to close.
From France they report that there is a real medium within PSG before a possible departure of Mbappé for the summer market of 2024. That is why the Parisians want to shield themselves from now on and want to do it with a pearl as brilliant as Jude is. The Paris team would offer the same 150 million euros as Manchester City and now the task is to convince the Englishman to join his project, something that seems complex because Jude has not considered following his career in Ligue 1.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #break #market #Jude #Bellingham
Leave a Reply