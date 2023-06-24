The match between Napoli and Osimhen ended 0-0, just to give a result. And that is the appointment that the president of the club Aurelio De Laurentiis and the agent of the Nigerian center forward, Roberto Calenda, had made. But let’s get back to the meeting in a few lines, what finds confirmation – Le Parisien had anticipated it – is a poll call from Paris Saint-Germain willing to offer an amount of around one hundred million euros, the film producer replied asking for at least 180 In short, for De Laurentiis his jewel is worth as much as Mbappé, bought by Monaco for this amount from the Qataris in Paris. A mind-boggling figure but it’s not that the film producer suddenly went crazy, evidently his analysis on the current state of the market goes in this direction, also for the other possible English competitors for the purchase.

After all, the president has always claimed to sell his center forward only in front of an exceptional sum. And there is no doubt that 180 million they are, because it would mean entering the podium of the most expensive operations ever after Neymar (222) and precisely Mbappé (paid 180 million in 2018). PSG has stopped for the moment, but if Mbappé really leaves, the Parisians of Arabia would need a sensational transfer from the market so as not to disappoint their environment. We’ll see if De Laurentiis’s upward bet will lead to winning this very rich poker pot.

It must be said that the film producer has closed great deals over the years with the PSG. Between 2012 and 2013, from one summer to the next, the Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi made the Naples-Paris trip, paid 30 million, and then the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for over 60. Two important capital gains that allowed the blue president to make a further leap in quality by focusing on training that is increasingly international in stature.

The Encounter

These, then, are the premises for the meeting that took place yesterday afternoon between De Laurentiis and Calenda. When Victor Osimhen arrived at Naples from Lille in the summer of 2020, the agent untangled himself in a tangle of proxies that revolved around the Nigerian who then managed to clarify over time and has now fully entrusted himself to the Italian prosecutor. In the summer of 2020, however, Calenda played a “tailor” role – as he likes to call himself – to bring the promising center forward, now definitively exploded, to Naples. This premise explains that the relationship with De Laurentiis is good and therefore yesterday’s meeting went ahead with great fair play but without substantial progress as regards the extension of the current contract, which will expire in 2025. The president explained in Calenda what is his intention, anticipated last Monday in Garcia’s press conference. Napoli offers an engagement that will have a fixed part of six million euros net and a series of bonuses that would increase the salary to seven in the event of maximum objectives being achieved. A remarkable effort for a club that has established an economic sustainability that does not include such high salaries. At the same time it is logical that if you evaluate Osimhen as Mbappé, perhaps the Nigerian and his agent expect a salary proposal not equal to that of the French champion, but which in any case is on very different levels. Calenda called and didn’t raise. He preferred to make a new appointment with the president to evaluate in the meantime how the situation will develop. At this point the scenario appears quite clear, then in which direction the turning point will come today is difficult to predict. The president asks for a lot, convinced that English competition can take over to open an auction that really brings the value of Osimhen’s price tag closer to those staggering figures. At the same time, the agent is in no hurry to sign a contract extension at this stage. Also because if PSG has offered Napoli one hundred million, it is more than probable that they have offered the player a contract worth at least ten million euros.