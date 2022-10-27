PSG vs Troyes: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

Eager to continue to add to their win record, PSG are dead set on what belongs to this season and it’s quite noticeable. After a spectacular thrashing last Tuesday for Champions League duties, the Parisians only have one thing on their mind and that is to keep adding. In this case, add 3 points in the highest French competition.
Where will PSG vs Troyes be played?
Where to watch PSG vs Troyes in Latin America
ESPN3, Star+
Where to watch PSG vs Troyes in Spain
channel to be confirmed
About PSG
Messi, Mbappé and Neymar’s team is unstoppable. After the win against Maccabi in the Champions League, it is more than clear that they will continue to seek to extend the number of victories. For those of Galtier, the main mission is to screw themselves as hard as possible to the top in the highest French competition.
Possible lineup of PSG
Donnarumma, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.
About the Troyes
Troyes will face PSG and his record is not the best. In 8 games, Troyes have never been able to beat the Parisian team and will try to change that situation despite being a fairly complex mission.
Possible Troyes line-up
Lis, Conte, Salmier, Palmer-Brown, Porozo, Baldé, Odobert, Chavalerin, Kouame, Lopes, and Balde.
90 min forecast
4-1
