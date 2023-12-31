The anticipated contest between PSG and Toulouse for the French Super Cup promises intense emotions. PSG, looking to win their first title of the season, face a Toulouse team determined to defy the odds. With contrasting playing styles, the match looks like a tactical duel full of unpredictable moments.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between PSG and Toulouse:
In which stadium is PSG vs Toulouse played?
City: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Date: Wednesday, January 3
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 13:45 in Mexico, 16:45 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch PSG vs Toulouse on television in Spain?
TV channel: Eurosport 2
How can you watch PSG vs Toulouse on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina, Star +
How can you watch PSG vs Toulouse on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Star+
For more news on the major European leagues
How can you watch PSG vs Toulouse on television in the United States?
TV channel: beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Metz
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Lille
|
1-1E
|
Ligue 1
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Nantes
|
2-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Le Havre
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monaco
|
1-2D
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Rennais
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
LASK
|
1-2V
|
UCL
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
3-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Lorient
|
1-1E
|
Ligue 1
Not even Carlos Soler will be present due to illness and Gonçalo Ramos is a doubt due to a flu process. Nor will Nuno Mendes or Keylor Navas or Fabián or Ousmane Dembélé or Arnau Tenas be there. These are the casualties that Parisians face.
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Kolo Muani; Mbappe
Toulouse: Subtractions; Mawissa, Logran Costa, Nicolaisen, Gabriel Suazo; Aron Donnum, Cásseres, Spierings, Frank Magri, César Gelabert; Thijs Dallinga
PSG 4-0 Toulouse
#PSG #Toulouse #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply