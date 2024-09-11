In the third week of September, PSG will host Stade Brestois, a team that is constantly fighting to stay in the league. Although Brestois finished at the bottom of the table last season, their ability to surprise big teams should not be underestimated. PSG, with the support of their fans and their renewed squad, will be looking to continue accumulating points in a match that, in theory, they should win.
City: Paris, France
Date: September 14th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In France The match can be followed live on DAZN, as it will not be televised in Spain, Argentina and Mexico.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lille
|
1-3 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Montpellier
|
6-0 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Le Havre
|
1-4 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Red Bull Leipzig
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Storm Graz
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Guingamp
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Saint Etienne
|
4-0 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Lens
|
2-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Marseilles
|
1-5 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
PSG have made a flying start to Ligue 1 with three wins out of three. They don’t seem to miss Mbappé, now they want a fourth consecutive win in this league game.
For this match, Luis Enrique will be without Lucas Hernández, who has a torn cruciate ligament, and Gonçalo Ramos due to an ankle injury.
Stade Brestos has not started the league in the best way and will look for a victory to get back on track in this match against PSG
Stade Brestois will be without the following players: Lees Melou due to a leg fracture and Locko due to an Achilles tendon injury.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Brestois Stadium: Bizot, Lala, Chardomet, Le Cardinal, Amavi, Camara, Magnetti, Romain Faivre, Del Castillo, Ajorque, Sima
PSG 4-1 Brestois Stadium
