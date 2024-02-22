PSG and Rennes will face each other this Sunday in the match corresponding to the 23rd round of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique's team will end the month of February with a tough confrontation against a team that is in a very positive dynamic of results, fighting to enter Europe, so they will try to make things very difficult for the Parisian team to try to take the three points.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between PSG and Rennes
PSG vs Rennes match information
Date: Sunday February 25
Place: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Hour: 5:05 p.m. (Spain), 12:05 p.m. (Argentina), 10:05 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch PSG vs Rennes on television in Spain?
Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, DAZN
How can you watch PSG vs Rennes on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Rennes on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN 2
How can you watch PSG vs Rennes on television in the United States?
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nantes
|
0-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Real society
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Lille
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Strasbourg
|
1-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
AC Milan
|
UEL
|
Clermont
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
AC Milan
|
3-0 D
|
UEL
|
Le Havre
|
0-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Sochaux
|
1-6V
|
French Cup
On the PSG side, these players will not be available: Skriniar due to an ankle injury, Sergio Rico due to a head injury, Kurzawa due to a back injury and Nuno Mendes due to a hamstring injury.
In the case of Rennes, Enzo Le Fée will not be there due to a hamstring injury and Fabian Rieder due to foot problems.
PSG: Donnarumma; Zaire Emery, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Lucas Beraldo; Vitinha, Ugarte, Asensio; Kang In Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Rennes: Mandanda; Alidu Seidu, Omari, Belocian, Arthur Theate; Ludovic Blas, Desiré Doué, Santamaria, Salah; Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier
PSG 3-1 Rennes
