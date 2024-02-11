Luis Enrique's men will have to prepare to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad. It promises to be a highly contested tie, and although the majority put the Parisian team as the favorite, the Spanish will have a lot to say about it.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Paris Saint Germain and Real Sociedad
PSG vs Real Sociedad match information
Date: Wednesday February 14
Place: Paris France
Stadium: Princes Park
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch PSG vs Real Sociedad on television in Spain?
M+ Champions League
How can you watch PSG vs Real Sociedad on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Real Sociedad on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN 2
How can you watch PSG vs Real Sociedad on television in the United States?
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lille
|
3-1V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
3-1V
|
French Cup
|
Strasbourg
|
1-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
2-2E
|
Ligue 1
|
Orleans
|
1-4V
|
French Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
0-0 E
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
1-2V
|
Copa del Rey
On behalf of PSG, these players will not be available: Skriniar due to an ankle injury and Nuno Mendes due to a hamstring injury.
In the case of Real Sociedad, the following players will not be present: Carlos Fernández due to a meniscus injury, Odriozola due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament, Tierney due to a hamstring injury, Becker due to a muscle injury and Elustondo due to an accumulation of cards.
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández; Dembélé, Fabián, Vitinha, Ugarte, Kolo Muani; Mbappe
Real society: Remiro; Traoré, Le Normand, Zubeldia, Javi Galán; Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Bráis Méndez; Barrrenetxea, Oyarzabal, Kubo
PSG 1-1 Real society
