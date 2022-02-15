Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PSG vs. Real Madrid: these are the possible alignments

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Leo Messi

French and Spanish face each other in the most attractive match of the Champions League day.

Around 3 pm, Colombian time, Paris Saint Germain will face Real Madrid in the return of the Champions League.

The French team has the opportunity to ratify its economic power on the pitch against the Merengue team, the top winner in the history of the competition.

Apparently, according to the European press, Neymar, who has not played this year, would not reach the starting line-up.

possible alignmentsPSG

Donnarumma

Hakimi

Marquinhos

Kimpembe

Nuno Mendes

Daniel

Walls

Verratti

Say Maria

Messi

Mbappe

Real Madrid

Courtois

Carvajal

Military

Praise

Mendy

modric

Casemiro

Kroos

Rodrygo

Benzema

Vinicius jr.

SPORTS

