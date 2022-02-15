PSG vs. Real Madrid: these are the possible alignments

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Leo Messi
French and Spanish face each other in the most attractive match of the Champions League day.
February 15, 2022, 07:04 AM
Around 3 pm, Colombian time, Paris Saint Germain will face Real Madrid in the return of the Champions League.
The French team has the opportunity to ratify its economic power on the pitch against the Merengue team, the top winner in the history of the competition.
Apparently, according to the European press, Neymar, who has not played this year, would not reach the starting line-up.
possible alignmentsPSG
Donnarumma
Hakimi
Marquinhos
Kimpembe
Nuno Mendes
Daniel
Walls
Verratti
Say Maria
Messi
Mbappe
Real Madrid
Courtois
Carvajal
Military
Praise
Mendy
modric
Casemiro
Kroos
Rodrygo
Benzema
Vinicius jr.
SPORTS
