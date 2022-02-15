PSG vs. Real Madrid: the game that Ángel Di María ‘doesn’t want to play’

This Wednesday, around 3 pm, Colombian time, Paris Saint Germain will face Real Madrid in the return of the Champions League.

The French team has the opportunity to ratify its economic power on the field against the Merengue team, the top winner in the history of the competition.

Apparently, according to the European press, Neymar, who has not played this year, would not be able to enter the starting lineup. Therefore, the Argentine Ángel Di María would leave in the Parisian offensive. Situation that, deep down, seems to put him at a tough crossroads to face his former team.

The crossroads of Di Maria

Ángel di María would start this Wednesday.

“Sometimes you leave a team and you have the opportunity to play against them again. There’s a part of us that doesn’t want to, because we had great things there. But, on the other hand, it’s nice to be able to play against friends and against a club where you’ve won many titles”, Di María told the YouTube channel ‘Football Club’.

Di María was in the ranks of Madrid for four years. At that time, his greatest achievement was the long-awaited tenth Champions of the merengue club. He then had a fleeting stint at Manchester United and later joined PSG.

