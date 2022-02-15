PSG vs. Real Madrid: the game that Ángel Di María ‘doesn’t want to play’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Angel of Mary
Although the Argentine has already faced his former team, this time it seems to be a more special duel.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 11:37 AM
This Wednesday, around 3 pm, Colombian time, Paris Saint Germain will face Real Madrid in the return of the Champions League.
The French team has the opportunity to ratify its economic power on the field against the Merengue team, the top winner in the history of the competition.
Apparently, according to the European press, Neymar, who has not played this year, would not be able to enter the starting lineup. Therefore, the Argentine Ángel Di María would leave in the Parisian offensive. Situation that, deep down, seems to put him at a tough crossroads to face his former team.
The crossroads of Di Maria
“Sometimes you leave a team and you have the opportunity to play against them again. There’s a part of us that doesn’t want to, because we had great things there. But, on the other hand, it’s nice to be able to play against friends and against a club where you’ve won many titles”, Di María told the YouTube channel ‘Football Club’.
Di María was in the ranks of Madrid for four years. At that time, his greatest achievement was the long-awaited tenth Champions of the merengue club. He then had a fleeting stint at Manchester United and later joined PSG.
SPORTS
February 15, 2022, 11:37 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#PSG #Real #Madrid #game #Ángel #María #doesnt #play
Leave a Reply