Paris Saint-Germain hosts Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 turned into a clash of stars looking to take a step towards the quarterfinals.

The two leaders of their respective league championships meet at the Parc des Princes in Paris, in the most attractive match of this tie, which is reached after a controversial round of 16 draw.

Some errors in that draw led to its repetition after, at first, Real Madrid had been paired with the Portuguese Benfica, a more affordable ‘a priori’ rival, and PSG with Manchester United.



“It has been surprising, unfortunate and very difficult to understand”complained then the director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, Emilio Butragueño, after meeting his new opponent.

Parisians and Madridistas will face each other again after their clashes in the group stage in 2019 (a victory for PSG and a draw), and in the second round of 2018, with victory of Real Madrid.

Best version of Messi

PSG arrives reinforced for this match after the arrival of Argentine star Lionel Messi, whom coach Mauricio Pochettino is convinced “is going to show his best version” against the meringues.

The Argentine has scored 7 goals in 20 games with the Parisian team, which he joined in the last summer market after leaving Barcelona.

Despite a first half season with ups and downs, Pochettino recalled in an interview with Cadena Ser radio on Thursday that “he always maintained his calm and knowing how to be, he is in his fullness, in his best moment of maturity, I think he comes into this decisive part of the season at his best.”

Messi will be a reference in attack along with Kylian Mbappé, the target of looks due to the interest of Real Madrid, but Pochettino has doubts about the injured Neymar, who has not played since November due to an ankle problem.

“I see Neymar close to returning to the group and the team. The next few days are going to be key to knowing if he can be in Tuesday’s game or not”Pochettino said on Thursday.

Along with the Brazilian’s doubts, it also seems almost ruled out that Sergio Ramos, with muscle problems in his right calf, could be against his old team on Tuesday in Paris.

While Pochettino looks towards Neymar, Carlo Ancelotti does the same towards his striker Karim Benzema, who has not played since January due to a thigh problem.

Top scorer for the merengue team with 24 goals this season in 28 official matches, Benzema was not on Saturday against Villarreal in the league, looking to be ready for PSG.

“What we have are good feelings, he continues to work individually, we have to wait for him to start training with the team, he will do it on Sunday or Monday, and then we will make a decision,” Ancelotti said on Friday.

Mendy, ready

The Frenchman travels to Paris, after completing part of the training session with the team on Sunday and with signs of playing, although it will be necessary to wait if he completes the trio of the white attack with Marco Asensio and the Brazilian Vinicius, the second best scorer of the merengue team.



Ancelotti recovers his French winger Ferland Mendy for the match, an insurance on the left side, who had not played for several weeks due to muscle problems in his right leg.

The merengue coach reserved him this weekend against Villarreal, perhaps pointing to the duel that awaits him with Mbappé. This clash of constellations is presented as an early final of this edition of the Champions League, a trophy that continues to resist PSG.

An ‘early final’ to which Real Madrid arrives after drawing the weekend with Villarreal in the League in a game without a hit, which they will have to recover if they want to face the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu with a good result.

The game will be this Tuesday at 3 in the afternoon, Colombian time, and can be followed by Espn and Star +.

AFP