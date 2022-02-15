Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PSG vs. Real Madrid, live: follow the Champions League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Real Madrid

Real Madrid training in the Parque de los PrÃncipes.

Training of Real Madrid in the Parque de los Príncipes.

The game is played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema starts this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, in which the Brazilian Neymar will start on the bench.

In doubt until the last moment, Benzema has recovered in time from the muscle injury that has kept him off the pitch for the last three weeks for this crucial match at the Parc des Princes. Neymar, for his part, is still not 100% recovered from the ankle injury that has prevented him from playing since the end of November.

(Also: Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory)

Follow the match here.

Alignments of PSG and Real Madrid

