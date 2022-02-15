PSG vs. Real Madrid, live: follow the Champions League live

Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema starts this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, in which the Brazilian Neymar will start on the bench.

In doubt until the last moment, Benzema has recovered in time from the muscle injury that has kept him off the pitch for the last three weeks for this crucial match at the Parc des Princes. Neymar, for his part, is still not 100% recovered from the ankle injury that has prevented him from playing since the end of November.

Alignments of PSG and Real Madrid