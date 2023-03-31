PSG returns to its sauce after the national team break and receives Olympique de Lyon in Paris. The locals want to recover sensations after the hard defeat or 0-2 against Stade Rennais and go back to distance themselves in the table, while Lyon need to add if they want to reach European positions. Mbappé and company will star in the match of the day in Ligue 1 and this is all you need to know about it:
City: Paris
Stadium: Princes Park
Day and time: Sunday April 2, 8:45 p.m. in Spain, 1:45 p.m. in Mexico, 4:45 p.m. in Argentina.
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
The game can be followed through Radio La Red AM 910.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stade Rennais
|
loss 0-2
|
league 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
win 1-2
|
league 1
|
Bayern Munich
|
loss 0-2
|
Champions League
|
nantes
|
4-2 win
|
league 1
|
Olympic Marseille
|
0-3 win
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
nantes
|
Draw 1-1
|
league 1
|
Lille
|
Draw 3-3
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
Draw 0-0
|
league 1
|
Grenoble Foot 38
|
2-1 win
|
French Cup
|
Angers
|
2-1 win
|
league 1
|
psg
|
Tie
|
Lyon Olympics
|
3
|
1
|
1
PSG now only has Ligue 1 to compete after their eliminations in the Champions League and French Cup. That Galtier will continue to be the coach at the end of the season is unlikely, but his hopes are to lift at least the league trophy. In any case, there are many players on the wire both for their performances and for the status of their contract and PSG will have a very busy few months ahead.
The three draws in a row in Ligue 1 have made Lyon move away from the European competition area, in addition to that area of the table is very close. 9 points separate the 6 teams from fifth to tenth place and any point is important.
Donnarumma; Achraf, Danilo, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian; Messi, Mbappe.
Riou; Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Aouar, Tolisso, Caqueret; Barcola, Lacazette, Amin Sarr.
psg 2-0 Lyon Olympics.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#PSG #Olympique #Lyon #watch #live #stream #news #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply