In an exciting Ligue 1 showdown, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Montpellier. PSG seeks to consolidate its position at the top of the table while Montpellier dreams of reaching the European positions.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Paris Saint Germain and Montpellier
In which stadium is PSG vs Montpellier played?
City: Paris France
Stadium: Parque de los Príncipes Stadium
Date: Friday, November 3
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch PSG vs Montpellier on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport
How can you watch PSG vs Montpellier on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Montpellier on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Star+
How can you watch PSG vs Montpellier on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
Stade Brestois
|
2-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
AC Milan
|
3-0V
|
UCL
|
Strasbourg
|
3-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Rennais
|
1-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
Newcastle
|
4-1D
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
Toulouse
|
3-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Nantes
|
2-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Lorient
|
0-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Rennais
|
0-0 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Strasbourg
|
2-2E
|
Ligue 1
Those coached by Luis Enrique are going to suffer several casualties for this league matchday, one in attack and the rest in the defensive zone. Neither Marco Asensio nor Nuno Mendes nor Kurzawa nor Marquinhos will be able to be with the rest of their teammates for this match against Montpellier. Keylor Navas will not be able to be on the bench with the rest of his teammates either.
On Montpellier’s side there are also two players who will miss this match. The following players will not be able to be there for this matchday against Paris Saint Germain: Arnaud Nordin and Omeragic.
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández; Ugarte, Barcola, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.
Montpellier: Lecomte; Maxime Esteve, Kiki Kouyaté, Sakho, Falaye Sacko; Wahbi Kahzri, Jordan Ferri, Savanier, Joris Chotard, Mousa Tamari; Akor Adams
Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Montpellier
