After their Ligue 1 debut in the post-Mbappé era, PSG do not seem to miss the French player for now, as they won 1-4 in their first league match against Le Havre. Now, they will make their debut in the league championship but at home, in front of their fans. They will face Montpellier, who drew 1-1 against Strasbourg in the first matchday of Ligue 1.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Paris, France
Date: August 23
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In France The match can be followed live on DAZN, since in Spain, Argentina and Mexico it will not be televised.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Le Havre
|
1-4 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Red Bull Leipzig
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Storm Graz
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Olympique Lyonnais
|
1-2 V
|
French Cup
|
Metz
|
0-2 V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Montpellier
|
1-1 E
|
Ligue 1
|
Mainz 05
|
3-1 D
|
Friendly
|
FC Martigues
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Fiorentina
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Saint Etienne
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint Germain made their Ligue 1 debut with a comfortable 4-1 win over Le Havre. For now, they don’t seem to miss Kylian Mbappé.
For this match Luis Enrique will be without Lucas Hernández who has a torn cruciate ligament, Fabian will be doubtful for unknown reasons and Gonçalo Ramos due to an ankle injury.
Montpellier will visit the Parc des Princes looking for their first win of the season after drawing their debut match against Strasbourg.
For this match there will be many players who will not be able to play. These players are: Jullien, Sylla, Sainte-Luce, Khalil Fayad and Mincarelli.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Zaire Emery, Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Montpellier: Lecomte, Sacko, Sagnan, Omeragic, Tchato, Al Tamari, Ferri, Savanier, Chotard, Nordin, Akor Adams
PSG 2-0 Montpellier
